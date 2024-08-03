Comerica Bank Has $6.71 Million Stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,613 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 49,857 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.12% of SM Energy worth $6,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SM. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SM Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 181,733 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after acquiring an additional 8,653 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 288.4% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 42,109 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 31,266 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 31.2% during the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 28,171 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SM shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on SM Energy from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.44.

In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $804,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,756,808.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SM Energy stock opened at $40.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $53.26.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $559.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.21 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 31.80%. Analysts expect that SM Energy will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.29%.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

