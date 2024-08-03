Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,925 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,542 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of Allison Transmission worth $6,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 256.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 8,975.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 307.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 237.4% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALSN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James started coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $150,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,365.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $150,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,365.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $940,235.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ALSN opened at $83.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.73. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $89.63.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.44 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

