Comerica Bank Purchases 29,904 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Comerica Bank increased its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 29,904 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in International Paper were worth $6,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get International Paper alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 17,516 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in International Paper by 1,896.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 210,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 199,687 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960,005 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,312,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.70 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.96.

International Paper Trading Down 1.5 %

International Paper stock opened at $45.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.76. International Paper has a 12 month low of $31.76 and a 12 month high of $47.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.76 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 377.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $27,756.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,508.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $157,386. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.