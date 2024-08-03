Comerica Bank Raises Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in APA were worth $6,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in APA by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in APA by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in APA by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 49,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in APA by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its stake in APA by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of APA in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on APA in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut APA from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.91.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $28.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $27.17 and a 12 month high of $46.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 3.26.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.22. APA had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. APA’s payout ratio is 11.19%.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

