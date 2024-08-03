Comerica Bank Reduces Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ResMed by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in ResMed by 1.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in ResMed by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in ResMed by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ResMed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ResMed from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.70.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $3,178,869.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,422,808. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total transaction of $78,584.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,322.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $3,178,869.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,752 shares in the company, valued at $95,422,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,409 shares of company stock valued at $9,602,796 in the last three months. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE RMD opened at $223.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.66. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.24 and a 1 year high of $225.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.04.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 29.49%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

