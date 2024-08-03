Comerica Bank Sells 5,470 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,470 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $5,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth $140,472,000. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $83,070,000. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $46,432,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,921,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,853,151,000 after purchasing an additional 345,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $46,342,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:DGX opened at $150.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $119.59 and a fifty-two week high of $151.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.76.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 40.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.15.

Read Our Latest Report on Quest Diagnostics

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $60,093.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,118.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.