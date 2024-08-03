Comerica Bank Sells 649 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $6,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDY. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 30,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,788,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 91,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,905,000 after buying an additional 20,263 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,361 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,071,000 after buying an additional 34,371 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $410.54 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $355.41 and a 1 year high of $448.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $395.60 and a 200 day moving average of $408.44. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.09. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TDY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.57.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

