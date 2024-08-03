Comerica Bank Sells 6,933 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,933 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.07% of Murphy USA worth $5,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 35,556.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 269,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,241,000 after purchasing an additional 269,159 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth about $81,560,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 518.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 74,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 62,688 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 1,146.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 64,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,889,000 after purchasing an additional 59,044 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the first quarter worth about $24,493,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MUSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $538.00 to $537.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $469.50.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total value of $4,575,805.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,563 shares in the company, valued at $87,871,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Murphy USA news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total value of $4,575,805.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,563 shares in the company, valued at $87,871,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $374,692.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at $8,818,436.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,451 shares of company stock worth $5,032,498 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $513.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $473.54 and its 200 day moving average is $429.50. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $282.49 and a twelve month high of $521.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $6.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 64.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 7.39%.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

