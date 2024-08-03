Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $322.69 and last traded at $316.90, with a volume of 193289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $291.80.

Get Cummins alerts:

The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.18 EPS.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMI. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cummins from $319.00 to $315.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.91.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CMI

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marvin Boakye bought 1,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,139.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cummins

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 21,025.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 735,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,126,000 after acquiring an additional 731,697 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Down 5.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $280.08 and its 200 day moving average is $276.37.

About Cummins

(Get Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.