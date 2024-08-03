DA Davidson Boosts Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Price Target to $140.00

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.73% from the company’s previous close.

MOD has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE MOD opened at $98.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.27. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $123.92.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $661.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.55 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 300.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

