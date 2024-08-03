DA Davidson Increases Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $155.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at DA Davidson from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.60.

Carvana Price Performance

Carvana stock opened at $137.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.56 and a 200-day moving average of $92.17. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.22 and a beta of 3.37. Carvana has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $154.00.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $730,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 180,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,394,199.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $730,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,199.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total transaction of $6,824,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,150,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,537,096 shares of company stock worth $307,151,139. 17.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Carvana by 450.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the second quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

