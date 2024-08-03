DataHighway Price Hits $0.0348 on Top Exchanges (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 3rd. In the last week, DataHighway has traded 25.3% higher against the US dollar. DataHighway has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $10,336.21 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DataHighway coin can now be bought for about $0.0348 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges.

Get DataHighway alerts:

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000137 BTC.

About DataHighway

DataHighway’s launch date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.03486338 USD and is down -1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $12,592.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DataHighway should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DataHighway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DataHighway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DataHighway and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.