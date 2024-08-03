DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (LON:DFI) Announces $0.04 Dividend

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (LON:DFI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share on Wednesday, October 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
DFI Retail Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON:DFI opened at GBX 4.37 ($0.06) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 413.33. DFI Retail Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4.37 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 4.37 ($0.06).
DFI Retail Group Company Profile
