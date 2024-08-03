Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (DJW) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 8th

Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (ASX:DJW – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Sunday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from Djerriwarrh Investments’s previous final dividend of $0.08.

Get Djerriwarrh Investments alerts:

Djerriwarrh Investments Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.04.

About Djerriwarrh Investments

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Djerriwarrh Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in diversified portfolio of Australian equities. Djerriwarrh Investments Limited was founded in November 1989 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Djerriwarrh Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Djerriwarrh Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.