DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Announces Earnings Results

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.31% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. DraftKings’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. DraftKings updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Trading Down 9.8 %

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $32.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $49.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on DraftKings from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on DraftKings from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on DraftKings from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on DraftKings from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.03.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $8,534,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,849,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,576,004.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $8,534,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,849,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,576,004.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $52,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,383,546 shares of company stock valued at $55,279,617 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.