Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Shares Gap Up to $31.55

Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.55, but opened at $34.96. Dream Finders Homes shares last traded at $33.54, with a volume of 39,635 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on DFH. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day moving average is $32.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.89.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $827.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.34 million. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 34.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dream Finders Homes news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 10,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $311,396.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,267,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,934,815.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 23,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $710,709.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,380,452.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 10,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $311,396.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,267,542 shares in the company, valued at $35,934,815.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,063. 70.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFH. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 1,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 926.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

