DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) PT Raised to $87.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DTM. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of DT Midstream from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.00.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of DTM opened at $72.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. DT Midstream has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $76.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.74.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. DT Midstream had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DT Midstream will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DT Midstream

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in DT Midstream by 284.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,524,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,056 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,638,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in DT Midstream by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,401,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,407,000 after purchasing an additional 266,433 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in DT Midstream by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 809,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,438,000 after purchasing an additional 99,755 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in DT Midstream by 1,223.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 50,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Featured Stories

