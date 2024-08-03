DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lowered its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 48.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,219 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montchanin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $1,395,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 404.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $2,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.58.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $79.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.48, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $85.12.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

