Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $16.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.97 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE EG opened at $363.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $380.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.86. Everest Group has a 52-week low of $343.36 and a 52-week high of $417.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.89%.

EG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Everest Group from $457.00 to $454.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.40.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

