Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Fidelity National Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Fidelity National Financial has a payout ratio of 33.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fidelity National Financial to earn $5.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.4%.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $54.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Fidelity National Financial has a 12-month low of $37.10 and a 12-month high of $56.95.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FNF shares. StockNews.com cut Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.

In other news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $4,319,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,033,670.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

