Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.
Fidelity National Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Fidelity National Financial has a payout ratio of 33.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fidelity National Financial to earn $5.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.4%.
Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of FNF stock opened at $54.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Fidelity National Financial has a 12-month low of $37.10 and a 12-month high of $56.95.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FNF shares. StockNews.com cut Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $4,319,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,033,670.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
About Fidelity National Financial
Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.
