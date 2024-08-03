Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on September 24th

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the information technology services provider on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services has increased its dividend by an average of 14.1% annually over the last three years. Fidelity National Information Services has a dividend payout ratio of 26.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services to earn $5.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.0 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $74.35 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $78.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.26.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,510.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIS. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fidelity National Information Services

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.