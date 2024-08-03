First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Sets New 1-Year High at $108.69

Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $108.69 and last traded at $108.69, with a volume of 10872 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.06.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Water ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 597.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

