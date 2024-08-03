Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. Frontdoor had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 132.94%. The company had revenue of $542.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Frontdoor updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Frontdoor Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $44.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.66. Frontdoor has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $48.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair upgraded Frontdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Frontdoor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Frontdoor from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company's home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

