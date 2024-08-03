Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Posts Earnings Results

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Garmin updated its FY24 guidance to $6.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 6.000-6.000 EPS.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $168.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.54 and its 200-day moving average is $150.48. Garmin has a 52 week low of $99.61 and a 52 week high of $179.76.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.83.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at $9,551,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at $9,551,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $379,830.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Featured Articles

