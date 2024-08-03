GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target Increased to C$43.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Free Report) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GFL. ATB Capital raised their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC raised their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$57.20.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

