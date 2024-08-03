Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.57-4.82 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38-1.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion. Gibraltar Industries also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.570-4.820 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Down 5.7 %

ROCK opened at $66.81 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries has a twelve month low of $59.66 and a twelve month high of $87.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.61. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Featured Stories

