Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Sets New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $41.97 and last traded at $41.46, with a volume of 42293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.67.
The textile maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $862.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 27.70%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Tobam bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the second quarter valued at $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 16.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 69.2% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.
