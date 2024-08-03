Global Financial Private Client LLC Acquires 111 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,441,917,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,803,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,724,251,000 after buying an additional 7,275,757 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,810,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,980,354,000 after buying an additional 6,374,756 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 39,754.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,025,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $841,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 4,894.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,445,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,606,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $222.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.74.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $166.66 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $191.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.42 and its 200 day moving average is $161.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total transaction of $4,113,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,204,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,141,173.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,808 shares of company stock valued at $17,732,125. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

