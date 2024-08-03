Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $121.95 and last traded at $119.18, with a volume of 31794 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.90.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is 17.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hawkins from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Hawkins Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.61 and a 200-day moving average of $80.54.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $223.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.49 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 8.75%. Research analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hawkins

In other news, Director James A. Faulconbridge purchased 2,000 shares of Hawkins stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.47 per share, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,806,149.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hawkins news, Director James A. Faulconbridge acquired 1,800 shares of Hawkins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.56 per share, with a total value of $157,608.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,547,668.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Faulconbridge acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.47 per share, with a total value of $172,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,806,149.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $442,998. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hawkins

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HWKN. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Hawkins during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 36.9% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Articles

