Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Given New $17.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at B. Riley from $16.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 61.60% from the stock’s previous close.

HLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Herbalife in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Herbalife Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of HLF opened at $10.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.25. Herbalife has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $19.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.31.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Herbalife will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza bought 3,000 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.67 per share, for a total transaction of $29,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 73,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,607.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,500 shares of company stock worth $128,985. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herbalife

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its holdings in Herbalife by 3.4% in the first quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 9,203,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,495,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 33.6% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,244,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,561,000 after acquiring an additional 565,124 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,888,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,814,000 after acquiring an additional 145,684 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,624,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,788,000 after acquiring an additional 116,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 18.9% during the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,550,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,109,000 after acquiring an additional 246,616 shares in the last quarter.

About Herbalife

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

