Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $83.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.44.

HWM stock opened at $90.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.02. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $42.94 and a one year high of $97.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.66%.

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $2,748,055.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,342,306.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1,209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

