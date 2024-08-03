Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Hub Group updated its FY24 guidance to $1.75-2.05 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.750-2.050 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $42.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.89. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $48.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Hub Group’s payout ratio is 23.75%.
About Hub Group
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
