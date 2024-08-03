Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Price Target Raised to $400.00

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $397.00 to $400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $402.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hubbell

Hubbell Stock Down 3.5 %

HUBB stock opened at $366.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $376.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $380.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.81. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $248.37 and a fifty-two week high of $429.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 16.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.39%.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total value of $779,402.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,004.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total transaction of $779,402.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,004.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $449,909.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,348.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,055 shares of company stock worth $1,232,139 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hubbell

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,696,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,202,707,000 after purchasing an additional 918,808 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,035,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,970,000 after purchasing an additional 291,850 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,980,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $821,989,000 after buying an additional 286,134 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 32,734.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,472,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,497,000 after buying an additional 1,468,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,268,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,267,000 after buying an additional 248,493 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.