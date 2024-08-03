Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) PT Lowered to $368.00 at Barclays

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $384.00 to $368.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HUBB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hubbell from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hubbell from $383.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $402.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hubbell

Hubbell Price Performance

Hubbell stock opened at $366.35 on Wednesday. Hubbell has a 12 month low of $248.37 and a 12 month high of $429.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $380.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.13. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hubbell will post 16.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total value of $779,402.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,004.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $449,909.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,348.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total value of $779,402.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,004.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,139. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hubbell

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 2.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.