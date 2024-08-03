Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.07 EPS

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.94 earnings per share. Humana updated its FY24 guidance to $16.00 EPS.

Humana Stock Up 1.3 %

HUM opened at $363.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Humana has a 1-year low of $298.61 and a 1-year high of $530.54. The company has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $367.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Humana from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Humana from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Humana to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.55.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

