Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Raised to $236.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $248.67.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE ITW opened at $243.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $240.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.06. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $217.50 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 775 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Steele Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

