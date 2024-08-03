Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Raised to $270.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $267.00 to $270.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $248.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $243.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.94 and a 200 day moving average of $251.06. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $217.50 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 775 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,018,062.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hamel Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 30,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 96,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,606,000 after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.