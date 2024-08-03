Informatica (NYSE:INFA) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on INFA. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Informatica in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Informatica from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Informatica from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Informatica from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Informatica from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.92.

Informatica Trading Down 3.0 %

Informatica stock opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1,190.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.93. Informatica has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $39.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $388.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.97 million. Informatica had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 9.60%. Equities research analysts predict that Informatica will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 95,601 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $2,730,364.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 509,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,547,921.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 95,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $2,730,364.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 509,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,547,921.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $278,121.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 146,804 shares in the company, valued at $4,072,342.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,826,124 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFA. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Informatica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,045,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Informatica by 78,094.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,270,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,034 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Informatica by 439.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,554,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,265 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Informatica by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,308,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Informatica by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,720,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,966,000 after purchasing an additional 883,642 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

