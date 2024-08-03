Informatica (NYSE:INFA) PT Lowered to $38.00

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Informatica from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Informatica from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Informatica in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Informatica in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Informatica from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Informatica currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Informatica Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE INFA opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,190.50, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Informatica has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $39.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.93.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $388.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.97 million. Informatica had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 6.16%. Research analysts predict that Informatica will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $278,121.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 146,804 shares in the company, valued at $4,072,342.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Informatica news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 64,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $1,817,638.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 437,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,324,466.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $278,121.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 146,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,072,342.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 170,128 shares of company stock worth $4,826,124. Corporate insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Informatica by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,720,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,966,000 after purchasing an additional 883,642 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Informatica by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,575,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,155,000 after purchasing an additional 267,748 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Informatica by 439.2% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,554,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,006,000 after buying an additional 1,266,265 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Informatica during the first quarter worth about $52,045,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Informatica by 11.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,411,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,597,000 after buying an additional 141,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

