Insider Selling: Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) VP Sells 1,904 Shares of Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 1,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $192,532.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,165.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $97.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.85. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $103.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SFM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 223.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

