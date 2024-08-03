Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.30), Briefing.com reports. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Insight Enterprises updated its FY24 guidance to $10.60-10.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 10.600-10.900 EPS.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $181.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.49. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $131.59 and a fifty-two week high of $228.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $233.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.49, for a total transaction of $86,620,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,061,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,844,140.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Adrian P. Gregory sold 2,750 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total value of $538,532.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,026.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.49, for a total transaction of $86,620,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,061,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,844,140.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 462,750 shares of company stock worth $89,169,833. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.