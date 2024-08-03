International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG) Announces €0.03 Dividend

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share on Monday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance

LON IAG opened at GBX 167.45 ($2.15) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 169.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 164.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 372.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 490.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of GBX 137 ($1.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 187.65 ($2.41).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on IAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.96) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 200 ($2.57) to GBX 215 ($2.77) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

(Get Free Report)

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.