International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IGT has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Game Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.67.

Shares of NYSE:IGT opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day moving average of $22.20. International Game Technology has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $33.48.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Game Technology will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.19%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IGT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

