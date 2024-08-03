iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Sets New 12-Month High at $57.86

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.86 and last traded at $57.86, with a volume of 2485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.94.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.04 and a 200 day moving average of $52.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Fonville Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

