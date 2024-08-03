iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.04

iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.04 and last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 55123 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.71.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global REIT ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,493,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,717,000 after buying an additional 337,372 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 149.2% during the second quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 307,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,145,000 after purchasing an additional 184,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 353,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

