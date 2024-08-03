Jane Street Group LLC Buys 155,928 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 149.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 260,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,928 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $12,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 16,442 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 87,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4,397.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 33,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 32,851 shares during the last quarter. Compound Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Compound Global Advisors LLC now owns 520,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,151,000 after buying an additional 15,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bislett Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bislett Management LLC now owns 1,175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,288,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on WSC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.44 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,064,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Down 10.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $35.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.89 and its 200-day moving average is $42.32. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $52.16.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $604.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.