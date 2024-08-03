Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 419,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 432,391 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $12,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 294,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 10,604 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,451,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 80,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth $673,000. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

LSXMK stock opened at $21.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.82. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.88.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion.

Insider Activity at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $6,344,244.03. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,540,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,176,527.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $9,592,703.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,401,365 shares in the company, valued at $165,646,157.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $6,344,244.03. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,540,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,176,527.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 282,072 shares of company stock worth $17,749,275. 12.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.