Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $7.62 Million Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48,707 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $7,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 18,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 13,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.9% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on DD shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.58.

NYSE:DD opened at $79.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 96.48, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $85.12.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 185.37%.

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

