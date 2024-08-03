Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (JAR) to Issue Dividend of $0.60 on October 16th

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share on Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Jardine Matheson Price Performance
Shares of JAR opened at GBX 62.50 ($0.80) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.12. Jardine Matheson has a 52 week low of GBX 34.29 ($0.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 62.50 ($0.80). The stock has a market capitalization of £161.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 60.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 61.57.
About Jardine Matheson
