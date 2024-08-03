Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (JAR) to Issue Dividend of $0.60 on October 16th

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (LON:JAR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share on Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Jardine Matheson Price Performance

Shares of JAR opened at GBX 62.50 ($0.80) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.12. Jardine Matheson has a 52 week low of GBX 34.29 ($0.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 62.50 ($0.80). The stock has a market capitalization of £161.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 60.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 61.57.

About Jardine Matheson

Further Reading

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses in China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

