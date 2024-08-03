Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) PT Raised to $78.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.69.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $67.42 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $75.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.28.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,530 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

